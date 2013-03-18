WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 18 ICE Futures Canada, a division of IntercontinentalExchange Inc, said on Monday that it will close earlier starting April 8 for all grain and oilseed futures and options products.

ICE Canada, an electronic exchange based in Winnipeg, will move up the closing time to 1:15 p.m. Central time (1815 GMT) from the current 2 p.m. Central time close for canola, milling wheat, durum and barley trading.