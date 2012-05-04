May 4 IntercontinentalExchange Inc said
it has received a 90-day reprieve from regulators for
implementing controversial changes to non-hedge initial margins
required under new federal legislation.
The new margin policy was due to come into effect on Monday,
but Atlanta-based ICE and its Chicago rival CME Group
have rushed to secure an extension and delay the changes after
traders expressed alarm about the financial impact of the
changes.
ICE Clear U.S. and ICE Clear Europe have requested and been
granted by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) an
extension until Aug. 5, two ICE notices said on Friday.
The CME did the same on Thursday after it sent out a notice
announcing the changes, causing widespread confusion among its
members.
The change is required under new federal Dodd-Frank exchange
rules, which means ICE's clearing members will have to collect
higher margins from customers who want to initiate a new
speculative position.
The new rules require ICE Clear Europe, where Brent crude
and gasoil trade, and ICE Clear U.S. to increase initial margins
on non-hedge positions.
There is no change for positions that qualify as hedging.
Those market participants will be able to continue paying the
lower hedge margin.
ICE said it will work with the regulators to deal with
concerns among market participants about the impact of the
changes during the 90 days.
CME traders said the new policy would increase margin costs
by as much as a third for exchange members who are classified as
speculators.
The new policy is not expected to affect ICE as much because
it has fewer members.