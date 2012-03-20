March 20 IntercontinentalExchange Inc
said on Tuesday it would introduce circuit breakers for certain
soft commodities futures contracts to cut down on the likelihood
of extreme market volatility.
ICE said the circuit breakers, for Sugar No. 11, Coffee C,
Cotton No. 2, Cocoa and frozen concentrated orange juice futures
contracts would come into effect on April 9.
The Atlanta-based exchange operator rolled out circuit
breakers, or interval price limits (IPLs), for US Dollar Index
futures contracts and certain Russell Index futures contracts
last week, aimed at preventing price spikes that are often
associated with high-speed electronic trading.