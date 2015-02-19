Feb 19 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :
* ICE futures U.S. lowers Sugar 16 (SF) initial margins for
specs by 36.7 percent to $950 per contract from $1,500
* ICE futures U.S. lowers Cocoa (CC) initial margins for
specs by 23.1 percent to $1,000 per contract from $1,300
* ICE futures U.S. lowers Soybean (IS) initial margins for
specs by 25.5 percent to $1,900 per contract from $2,550
Margin requirements are effective with the opening of
business on Friday, February 20, 2015 and thereafter
(Reporting by Arpan varghese and Anupam Chatterjee in
Bengaluru)