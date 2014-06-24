BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
June 24 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :
* Ice Futures U.S. says effective with the start of trading for Wednesday, June 25, 2014, the daily trading limit for all Cotton No. 2 futures delivery months will revert to 3 cents per pound (300 points) above and below the prior day settlement price.
(Bangalore Commodities Desk)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year