FRANKFURT Nov 21 The European Union securities
market regulator is unlikely to interfere with
IntercontinentalExchange Group's (ICE) planned spin-off
of newly acquired Euronext, the watchdog said on Thursday.
ICE, which closed its $11 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext
last week, said on Tuesday that it is planning an initial public
offering (IPO) for the exchange operator by next summer but did
not rule out a sale of the business.
Sources told Reuters last month that French and Dutch
regulators were seeking to prevent Euronext - operator of the
Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon stock exchanges - from
falling into foreign hands.
However, they are unlikely to receive support from the
European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the chairman
of which told Reuters that he plans to stay out of the debate
over the fate of Euronext.
"Securities regulators do a lot, but they don't determine
market structure," Steven Maijoor said in an interview on
Thursday. "In principle, it's up to the market participants to
decide whether they merge or divest."
Sources close to Deutsche Boerse this week said
that the German stock exchange operator was not interested in
buying Euronext.
Earlier in the week, The Wall Street Journal cited people
familiar with the discussions as saying that Deutsche Boerse,
London Stock Exchange Group and Nasdaq OMX Group
were considering bids for Euronext.