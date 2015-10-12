BRIEF-Financial & Investment Management Group reports 12.29 pct passive stake in Global Self Storage - SEC filing
May 12 Financial & Investment Management Group, Ltd:
LONDON Oct 12 Physical deliveries for the October ICE low sulphur gasoil futures contract were at 3,539 lots, or 353,900 tonnes, at expiry, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Monday.
The deliveries volume was the highest since September 2013, according to ICE data.
The October contract expired at $482.50 a tonne, up from $470.50 a tonne in September. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Pravin Char)
NEW YORK, May 12 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch will stop paying the big upfront bonuses that Wall Street brokerages have long used to lure talent, ending a costly practice that did not always reap returns.