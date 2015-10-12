LONDON Oct 12 Physical deliveries for the October ICE low sulphur gasoil futures contract were at 3,539 lots, or 353,900 tonnes, at expiry, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Monday.

The deliveries volume was the highest since September 2013, according to ICE data.

The October contract expired at $482.50 a tonne, up from $470.50 a tonne in September. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Pravin Char)