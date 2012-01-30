(Repeats story issued on Jan. 26 with no changes to text)
* What: ICE raw sugar extended trading hours
* When: Jan 30
* Liquidity may take some time to pick up
By Lewa Pardomuan and Rene Pastor
SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, Jan 26 Extended
trading hours for New York sugar futures will offer Asian
consumers a chance to hedge on the exchange which sets the tone
for global prices, but liquidity may take some time to pick up.
China's interest also remains to be seen, with the expansion
of the trading hours at the ICE FUTURES U.S. from next
week designed to overlap with the end of trading in the
Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange <0#CSR:> by 30 minutes.
"I don't expect there will be a huge increase in volume.
There's not a lot of sugar futures trading going on in China and
essentially the contracts are different as well," said Lynette
Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"What we could see is generally that the trading volumes
could be diluted over a longer period of time."
Trading volumes for Zhengzhou white sugar futures hit a
1-year high at about 52,700 lots in November last year, but
dropped to 472 lots on Jan. 20 -- the last day of trading before
the Chinese New Year holiday. New York raw sugar volumes have
been mostly steady above 40,000 lots this year.
ICE raw sugar trading <0#SB:> will start at 1:30 am EST
(0630 GMT) from Jan. 30 or two hours earlier than the current
starting time of 3:30 a.m. Trading will begin at 2:30 am when
daylight savings time starts in early March.
"The main effect of that is making for longer days for
trading desks," said Sterling Smith, senior analyst of brokerage
Country Hedging Inc in Minnesota. "It's a convenience issue."
The raw sugar market is the biggest of the agricultural
products traded by ICE, with open interest -- usually taken as
an indicator of investor exposure -- at over 600,000 lots, its
highest level since August 2011.
But prices have fallen by around a third since peaking at a
30-year top over 36 U.S. cents a pound in the spring of 2011,
weighed down by a rising output in top consumer India and recent
worries about the global economy amid the euro zone debt crisis.
Zhengzhou front-month white sugar futures have
plunged more than 15 percent since hitting a lifetime high at
7,948 yuan a tonne last August, but that was mainly due to
government sales of sugar reserves to tame prices after drought
cut domestic output.
ARBITRAGE WINDOW
Although ICE's new trading hours will open a window of
arbitrage opportunities between the two markets, China has
tightened up trading rules to limit speculation in big commodity
exchanges in Shanghai, Dalian and Zhengzhou.
Those markets have only a small window to foreign
participation, with financial institutions barred from
participating and brokers not allowed to take positions.
"Trading is very likely to be dull during the extended
hours, with prices being inactive," said Liu Qiang, an analyst
with Guohai Liangshi Futures.
"And there could be other rules to restrict the trading
during the extended hours."
China consumes up to 13.5 million tonnes of sugar annually,
accounting for about 9 percent of global production. It imported
2.92 million tonnes of sugar in 2011, up 65.31 percent from a
year earlier.
China targets a sugar output of 16 million tonnes by 2015,
according to its 12th five-year plan for the food industry from
2011.
HEDGING OPPORTUNITY
But other analysts said an early opening at the ICE in will
allow traders in No. 2 producer India, No. 2 exporter Thailand
and major producer Australia to hedge their positions in the New
York raw sugar market at a convenient time.
"Asia is a naturally sugar deficit region," said Kona
Haque, head of agricultural research at Macquarie Securities.
"To the extent that either a producer or a consumer can
hedge, it (longer hours) will add liquidity."
(Additinal reporting by Tracy Zheng in Beijing and David Brough
in London; Editing by Himani Sarkar)