By Lewa Pardomuan and Rene Pastor

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, Jan 26 Extended trading hours for New York sugar futures will offer Asian consumers a chance to hedge on the exchange which sets the tone for global prices, but liquidity may take some time to pick up.

China's interest also remains to be seen, with the expansion of the trading hours at the ICE FUTURES U.S. from next week designed to overlap with the end of trading in the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange <0#CSR:> by 30 minutes.

"I don't expect there will be a huge increase in volume. There's not a lot of sugar futures trading going on in China and essentially the contracts are different as well," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"What we could see is generally that the trading volumes could be diluted over a longer period of time."

Trading volumes for Zhengzhou white sugar futures hit a 1-year high at about 52,700 lots in November last year, but dropped to 472 lots on Jan. 20 -- the last day of trading before the Chinese New Year holiday. New York raw sugar volumes have been mostly steady above 40,000 lots this year.

ICE raw sugar trading <0#SB:> will start at 1:30 am EST (0630 GMT) from Jan. 30 or two hours earlier than the current starting time of 3:30 a.m. Trading will begin at 2:30 am when daylight savings time starts in early March.

"The main effect of that is making for longer days for trading desks," said Sterling Smith, senior analyst of brokerage Country Hedging Inc in Minnesota. "It's a convenience issue."

The raw sugar market is the biggest of the agricultural products traded by ICE, with open interest -- usually taken as an indicator of investor exposure -- at over 600,000 lots, its highest level since August 2011.

But prices have fallen by around a third since peaking at a 30-year top over 36 U.S. cents a pound in the spring of 2011, weighed down by a rising output in top consumer India and recent worries about the global economy amid the euro zone debt crisis.

Zhengzhou front-month white sugar futures have plunged more than 15 percent since hitting a lifetime high at 7,948 yuan a tonne last August, but that was mainly due to government sales of sugar reserves to tame prices after drought cut domestic output.

ARBITRAGE WINDOW

Although ICE's new trading hours will open a window of arbitrage opportunities between the two markets, China has tightened up trading rules to limit speculation in big commodity exchanges in Shanghai, Dalian and Zhengzhou.

Those markets have only a small window to foreign participation, with financial institutions barred from participating and brokers not allowed to take positions.

"Trading is very likely to be dull during the extended hours, with prices being inactive," said Liu Qiang, an analyst with Guohai Liangshi Futures.

"And there could be other rules to restrict the trading during the extended hours."

China consumes up to 13.5 million tonnes of sugar annually, accounting for about 9 percent of global production. It imported 2.92 million tonnes of sugar in 2011, up 65.31 percent from a year earlier.

China targets a sugar output of 16 million tonnes by 2015, according to its 12th five-year plan for the food industry from 2011.

HEDGING OPPORTUNITY

But other analysts said an early opening at the ICE in will allow traders in No. 2 producer India, No. 2 exporter Thailand and major producer Australia to hedge their positions in the New York raw sugar market at a convenient time.

"Asia is a naturally sugar deficit region," said Kona Haque, head of agricultural research at Macquarie Securities.

"To the extent that either a producer or a consumer can hedge, it (longer hours) will add liquidity." (Additinal reporting by Tracy Zheng in Beijing and David Brough in London; Editing by Himani Sarkar)