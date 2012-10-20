* ICE closes options pits, goes 100 pct electronic
* Many dealers say they plan to work from floor
* Complicated option transactions still seen faster in
open-outcry
By Marcy Nicholson
NEW YORK, Oct 20 Louis Barbera will go to work
in downtown Manhattan on Monday to trade soft commodities as he
has done for almost two decades.
But instead of stepping into a circular trading pit to take
part in a more than century-old tradition of open-outcry
trading, he will place trades for his customers - from textile
mills to merchants - entirely electronically.
On Friday The IntercontinentalExchange Inc silenced
142 years of floor-based open-outcry trading in the New York
soft commodity trading pits, a sad but inevitable end to a
tradition once practiced by more than 1,000 traders.
The last of the exchange's contracts traded with shouts and
complicated hand signals - options on futures tied to
agricultural products such as sugar and cocoa - will go
exclusively electronic on Monday.
ICE had said in July that it would end the tradition after
volumes in the pits had dwindled in favor of electronic trading.
The number of open outcry traders had dropped to only 100 this
week.
"Being in the floor community, you always knew this was
going to come," Barbera, who works for ICAP Plc, said.
Many traders said they plan to return to the space housing
the pits on Monday to trade softs - cotton, raw sugar, cocoa,
coffee and frozen concentrated orange juice - electronically at
the stations they've been at for decades.
"We will continue to attempt to do business for our clients
and we'll see how long that remains profitable to us. When it
doesn't, we'll reassess the situation," Joe Scaduto, who owns
JPS Commodities, said earlier this week.
WRITING ON THE WALL
Barbera has worked on the floor since 1993, when as many as
a 1,000 traders jostled for business in the exchange's 13 pits.
The rubberized floor, sound-deadening wall tiles and high
ceilings have had less noise to contain since open-outcry
trading in ICE futures stopped in 2008.
Most traders now monitor their market using handheld pricing
screens even when they're sitting in the pits.
The market share of electronically traded options of soft
commodities has ballooned to 90 percent, from 10 percent in
early in 2011 just before electronic options were introduced by
ICE.
ICE has said that it would maintain its New York facility
for now for brokers who elect to use it. The site's lease runs
out in Mid-2013, and when it moves, ICE plans to provide an
electronic dealing room for customers, if needed.
GOING BACK TO 1870
The roots of softs' trading go back to 1870 when the New
York Cotton Exchange was founded, followed by other exchanges
which launched coffee, sugar and cocoa.
When those markets merged to create the New York Board of
Trade (NYBOT) in 1998, business largely continued as usual.
But it was the 2007 takeover by Atlanta-based ICE that
implemented one of the biggest changes in the market's history
when it introduced its electronic trading platform.
At first ICE ran its electronic platform side by side with
open-outcry, although screen trading hours were longer than
those of the pit, attracting European dealers during their
office hours.
The bulk of volume switched to the screen faster than many
had expected and many brokers gradually closed floor desks they
had run for years, preferring to run trading from an office.
ICE futures trading went fully electronic in March 2008, but
at the time the exchange lacked the capability to shift its
options dealing to a fully electronic platform.
GOING FORWARD
Advocates of open-outcry trading say the human touch still
has a role to play in a market dominated by screen trading and
algorithmic execution.
While simple, straight forward trades are quicker to
transact on a screen, more complicated options trades can
actually take longer outside of the pit, dealers said. While
these typically take about 30 seconds to conduct in the pit,
they can take around five minutes electronically, dealers said.
Some dealers who have specialized in just one asset see
opportunities with electronic trading to expand into other
markets because of the ease of doing business in one place.
"Before, if you needed to trade sugar, you had to run half
way across the floor, leave your cotton operation. Now we can
watch multiple things at multiple times," he said.