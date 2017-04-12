April 12 Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for April rose to 3,340 lots, or 334,000 tonnes, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Wednesday.

The contract expired at $501.25 a tonne, up from $464.25 at March's expiry, when deliveries reached 1,875 lots. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)