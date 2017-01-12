Jan 12 Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for January rose to 2,574 lots, or 257,400 tonnes, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Thursday.

The contract expired at $488 a tonne, down from $496 at December's expiry, when deliveries reached 1,827 lots. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)