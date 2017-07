July 12 (Reuters) - Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for July fell to 1,679 lots, or 167,900 tonnes, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Wednesday.

The contract expired at $442.25, up from $429 a tonne at June's expiry, when deliveries reached 3,036 lots. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru)