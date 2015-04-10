BRIEF-IGD Q1 net profit up at EUR 14.3 mln
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 14.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
LONDON, April 10 Physical deliveries for the April ICE Low Sulphur Gasoil futures contract were at 1,653 lots, or 165,300 tonnes, at expiry, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Friday.
The deliveries were slightly above March's 1,618 lots.
The April contract expired at $530.75 a tonne. (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 14.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
LONDON/MILAN/MADRID, May 9 Italian toll road operator Atlantia is planning to submit a takeover bid for Spanish rival Abertis within days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday, hoping to bridge differences over price that have held up negotiations in the past few weeks.