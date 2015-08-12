LONDON Aug 12 Physical deliveries for the August ICE low sulphur gasoil futures contract were at 1,735 lots, or 173,500 tonnes, at expiry, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Thursday.

August's delivery volume was up from 1,470 lots the previous month, according to ICE data.

The contract expired at $482.50 a tonne. (Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens)