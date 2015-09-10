LONDON, Sept 10 Physical deliveries for the September ICE low sulphur gasoil futures contract were at 3,028 lots, or 302,800 tonnes, at expiry, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Thursday.

The September delivery volume was the highest since October 2013, according to ICE data, and up from 1,735 lots in August.

The contract expired at $470.50 a tonne. (Reporting by Libby George; Editing by Mark Potter)