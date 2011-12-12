BRIEF-BME signs deal in Colombia for its interest rate swaps technology
June 14 BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPANOLES SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS SA (BME):
LONDON Dec 12 Physical deliveries of gasoil for the December futures contract fell to 196,300 tonnes, or 1,963 lots, the InterContinental Exchange said on Monday.
This is down from November's volume of 210,500 tonnes, or 2,105 lots.
ICE said the contract settled at $932 a tonne.
ROME, June 14 Any solution for banking crises should always take financial stability into account, the European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday when asked about ailing Italian lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.