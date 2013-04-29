CHICAGO, April 29 IntercontinentalExchange said on Monday that starting on May 13 it will reduce its electronic U.S. grain trading cycle to 18.5 hours per session from 22 hours, responding to customer feedback.

Trading will start the week at 7 p.m. Central on Sunday and run to 1:30 p.m. Central on Monday, and then continue on that schedule five days a week, according to a notice from the exchange.