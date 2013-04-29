BRIEF-Moody's maintains negative outlook on Bahrain's banking system
* Moody's on Bahrain- expect modest pressure on asset quality over outlook period, problem loans rising to about 7.0% of gross loans from 6.3% at 2016 end (adds missing space)
CHICAGO, April 29 IntercontinentalExchange said on Monday that starting on May 13 it will reduce its electronic U.S. grain trading cycle to 18.5 hours per session from 22 hours, responding to customer feedback.
Trading will start the week at 7 p.m. Central on Sunday and run to 1:30 p.m. Central on Monday, and then continue on that schedule five days a week, according to a notice from the exchange.
* Moody's on Bahrain- expect modest pressure on asset quality over outlook period, problem loans rising to about 7.0% of gross loans from 6.3% at 2016 end (adds missing space)
May 31 UK-based financial broker NEX Group said its finance head, Stuart Bridges, had stepped down from the board and would leave the company later in the year.