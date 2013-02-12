* U.S. users show growing interest in iron ore swaps market
* SGX clears more than 90 percent of iron ore swaps volumes
By Silvia Antonioli and Manolo Serapio Jr
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, Feb 12 (Reuters) -
I ntercontinentalExchange Inc may struggle to wrest much
business from Asian rival Singapore Exchange as
U.S.-based ICE embarks on its latest push into the lucrative,
115-million-tonne market for iron ore swaps.
More than three years after the launch of its first iron ore
derivative, the U.S. exchange expanded its offering with
Monday's launch of two iron ore swap futures contracts.
The Atlanta-based exchange aims to capitalize on growing
interest among U.S. investors in using iron ore derivatives as a
play on China, the world's No. 1 consumer of the key ingredient
in steelmaking.
But some traders say it will be a challenge to lure money
away from an entrenched benchmark that has the support of the
market's biggest traders.
"The general impression seems to be that the new ICE
contracts will not make much of an impact. Although there is
growing liquidity, volumes are still not high enough to be split
(between exchanges)," said Lee Taylor, an iron ore broker at
London Commodity Brokers.
SGX, which was the first to launch a cleared iron ore
contract in 2009, has more than 90 percent of global volume,
according to SGX and trader estimates.
Its proximity to China, the world's top iron ore importer,
also represents a clear advantage for the Asian exchange.
However, there are factors in ICE's favor. For one, it may
have a home advantage, although the relatively small size of the
U.S. market limits potential gains.
With new rules forcing banks to use cleared markets rather
than over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives, Wall Street banks may
prefer to use a domestic exchange registered with the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as designated clearing
organisation, a requirement under Washington's Dodd-Frank Act.
"The expansion of ICE's iron ore offering could provide
additional market access for some participants," said Mike
McGovern, vice president for commodities at Citi.
U.S. firms, though, are estimated to account for less than
10 percent of global iron ore swaps.
"The only people who will look at ICE might be those who
already do gas or other products with them. If they already have
an ICE account, iron ore is just an extension," said a
London-based trader, who uses SGX and CME to clear iron ore
swaps and options respectively, and is not considering switching
to ICE.
SGX is still awaiting CFTC registration as a designated
clearing organisation. It has said it will introduce on Feb. 25
an iron ore futures contract, which unlike swap contracts should
not be affected by U.S. regulation. The move is seen aimed at
retaining its U.S. market share.
Iron ore swaps are used by some miners, steelmakers and
traders to hedge their physical positions or by speculative
investors who bet on prices for the key steel ingredient.
An iron ore player can use swaps to offset physical price
exposure by taking an equal and opposite position in the paper
market. Such instruments provide price certainty for the buyer
and seller by setting a fixed price for a set time.
The OTC iron ore derivatives market started in 2008 and has
grown significantly in the last few years as the global steel
industry moved away from a decades-old system of negotiated
annual contracts to mechanisms based on daily spot market
assessments.
CROWDED MARKET
ICE may find stiff competition in the fledgling market
closer to home too, traders said. Domestic rival CME Group
has similar contracts, which have struggled against
SGX's dominance.
CME's more liquid swap contract settled against The Steel
Index (TSI) .IO62-CNI=SI saw about 3.5 million tonnes traded
in 2012, against 109 million on SGX.
Although growing quickly, the global iron ore swaps market
represents only about a tenth of the 1.1 billion tonnes of
physical seaborne iron ore traded each year.
If liquidity does expand over the long term, the
Chicago-based exchange's first-mover advantage may mean it
benefits more from any migration, traders said. It was the first
to launch an iron ore option contract, and already has a larger
offering in the iron ore space, with two swaps and two option
contracts.
"I think CME would be the first choice because a lot of
people already have exposure to CME with the options and their
contracts have been around longer," said a derivatives trader at
a steel trading firm who uses the SGX and CME products.
Besides SGX, ICE and CME, other exchanges and clearers that
ventured into the iron ore sector are the Singapore Mercantile
Exchange, NOS Clearing and LCH.Clearnet.
ICE's first iron ore contracts have not attracted
significant volume, market participants say, although ICE
refrains from publishing volume data.
Its first iron ore derivative, a monthly swap future
launched in late 2009, settles against the Platts 62 percent
iron ore price IODBZ00-PLT, the prevalent assessment in
physical iron ore transactions.
One of the exchange's new contracts will settle against TSI,
which is more popular in financial transactions, and similar to
contracts already traded on SGX and CME.
ICE's other new contract will be set against the difference
between TSI and Platts, offering a spread trade opportunity. It
is aimed at capturing rising liquidity in TSI and demand for
hedging spreads or outright positions, an ICE spokeswoman said.
But with little to differentiate them from existing products
and the market still in its infancy, challengers will have a
tough time beating their Asian rival.
"SGX has continuously had other exchanges try to encourage
liquidity away from it, but the market seems to have accepted it
as the main source of flow," broker Taylor said.
(Editing by Josephine Mason and Dale Hudson)