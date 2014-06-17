LONDON, June 17 IntercontinentalExchange said on Tuesday that trading in some money market derivative contracts had been suspended due to a technical glitch.

A service alert issued earlier in the day said trading in Euribor (Euro Interbank Offered Rate) and Eonia (Euro Overnight Index Average) futures and options contracts on derivatives market Liffe had been delayed.

"Due to a technical incident, trading in Euribor and EONIA contracts was suspended earlier this morning. We are currently working on resolving this and we are keeping the market fully updated," ICE said in a statement.

A separate service alert issued at 0922 GMT said the issues with Eonia had been resolved.

ICE acquired Liffe in a $11 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext last year. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Mark Potter)