By John Geddie
| LONDON, June 18
LONDON, June 18 IntercontinentalExchange
, a network of global financial market exchanges, was
plagued by a second day of technical glitches on its Liffe
derivatives markets on Wednesday, having to suspend trading in
some money market contracts, a spokesperson for the company
said.
Trading in Euribor (Euro Interbank Offered Rate) and Eonia
(Euro Overnight Index Average) futures and options contracts was
halted between 0443 GMT and 0612 GMT on Wednesday.
The glitch followed two similar problems reported on
Tuesday. [ID: nL5N0OY2MW]
A spokesperson for ICE said: "There was an earlier technical
issue, but all markets are now open."
ICE acquired Liffe in a $11 billion takeover of NYSE
Euronext last year.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Jamie McGeever)