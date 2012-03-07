By John McCrank
| March 7
March 7 A merger between the London Metal
Exchange and InterContinental Exchange would have a
certain "industrial logic" to it, the president of ICE Futures
U.S. said on Wednesday, without going so far as to confirm that
ICE has actually put in a bid for the exchange.
Last month, the LME board examined non-binding bids for the
world's biggest marketplace for industrial metals, which
analysts and industry sources have valued at 500 million to 1.5
billion pounds ($783 million-$2.4 billion).
Bidders include ICE, which is the main European energy
market and has an established clearing house in Britain, as well
as CME Group, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
, NYSE Euronext, sources and have said.
ICE failed last year in a joint bid with Nasdaq OMX
to buy NYSE Euronext, but the company still sees
opportunities to do large deals, Thomas Farley, president of ICE
Futures U.S., said at the Citi 2012 Financial Services
Conference.
"We think you will see large transformative deals, and we
are going to continue to look at those areas where putting one
and one together can create something better for shareholders,"
he said.
Farley would not comment on whether ICE has made a bid for
LME, but pointed out that ICE has many qualities that LME might
be seeking in a partner.
"There is industrial logic that we often do and we can say,
'Hey, who can offer a clearing solution? Who can offer a British
presence ... who can offer a base of open interest in a clearing
house where you can get offsets with base metals complex, which
happens to be correlated to a large extent with energy?"
He added that ICE would also be an attractive partner if LME
was looking for more global distribution.