* Money managers increase net long exposure to Brent futures
* Iran provides upside bias, economic impact on downside
* Gasoil net longs cut for 2nd consecutive week
LONDON, Feb 27 Speculators lifted their
net long positions in Brent crude oil futures in the week to
Feb. 21, exchange data showed on Monday, mirroring an increase
in the New York Mercantile Exchange U.S. crude contract, due to
rising tension between Iran and the West.
Data from the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) showed on
Monday that hedge funds and other money managers lifted their
net long positions in ICE Brent by 10,682 contracts to
107,895, after increasing them the previous week.
Brent crude prices rose in the week to Feb. 21 by almost 3
percent to settle above $121.60 per barrel.
Data from the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) on Friday showed that hedge funds and other large
investors raised their bets on rising U.S. oil prices to the
highest level since May as tensions in the Middle East raised
prices to nine-month peaks.
"Given continuing geopolitical uncertainty, we suspect that
the whole oil complex is likely to receive increased
non-commercial interest," BNP Paribas oil commodity strategists
Harry Tchilinguirian and Gareth Lewis-Davies said in a note.
The U.S. CFTC data showed the ratio of long to short
positions above 16:1 for futures and options and to 8:1 for
futures only. Some analysts say these levels indicate a bubble
is forming, while others warn that the rising tensions between
Iran and the West could propel prices even higher.
The main downside risk to Brent, the world's leading oil
price benchmark, lies in the potential release of strategic
inventories to tame a potential further increase in prices. The
world's leading economies warned on Sunday of the risks of
expensive oil.
"This high level of speculation could put oil prices under
pressure if money managers decide to take profits. One
motivation to do so could be the growing risks to the economy
sparked by the high oil price level," Commerzbank analysts said
in a note.
The curse of high prices will keep European politicians
focused after Brent prices in euros rose to record highs of 93
euros as the region's economies struggle to stage a recovery due
to the ongoing sovereign debt problems.
In the United States, fuel prices have become a major topic
for debate in this year's upcoming presidential elections as
prices at the pump have risen past $3.5 per
gallon.
Money managers, meanwhile, cut gasoil net long
positions by 3,026 contracts to 70,500, the exchange data
showed. This is the second consecutive week of net long
reductions for gasoil futures.
Prices rose by more than 2 percent in the week to Feb. 21,
matching an increase in the wider oil complex, although demand
has been modest as a winter cold spell that had gripped Europe
ebbed away.