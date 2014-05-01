BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces issuance of new 3-year reference notes security
* Freddie Mac announces the issuance of a new three-year reference notes security
May 1 ICE Clear U.S. on Thursday lowered initial margin requirements for trading cocoa and raised soybean margins effective at the opening of business on May 5.
The exchange operator lowered cocoa (CC) initial margins for specs by 13.8 pct to $935 per contract from $1,085.
ICE Clear U.S. raised soybean (IS) initial margins by 26.5 pct to $2,860 per contract from $2,260.
Contract New Margin Requirement Change
Soybean (IS) $2,860 - $50
Cocoa (CC) $935 - $150 (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)
BRASILIA, April 18 Disagreements over changes to the minimum retirement age for women have delayed the presentation of the Brazilian government's pension reform draft until Wednesday, a senior lawmaker said on Tuesday.