May 1 ICE Clear U.S. on Thursday lowered initial margin requirements for trading cocoa and raised soybean margins effective at the opening of business on May 5.

The exchange operator lowered cocoa (CC) initial margins for specs by 13.8 pct to $935 per contract from $1,085.

ICE Clear U.S. raised soybean (IS) initial margins by 26.5 pct to $2,860 per contract from $2,260.

Contract New Margin Requirement Change

Soybean (IS) $2,860 - $50

Cocoa (CC) $935 - $150