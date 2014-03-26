BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin to acquire WS Atkins for £20.80 per share in cash
* Snc-Lavalin to acquire WS Atkins to greatly expand our global consulting, design and project management capabilities
March 26 (Reuters) -
* ICE Futures US lowers FCOJ (OJ)initial margins by 3.8 percent to $1,250 per contract from $1,300
* ICE Futures US raises Cotton initial margins by 16.7 percent to $1,750 per contract from $1,500
* ICE Futures US raises Wheat (IW) initial margins by 13.3 percent to $1,700 per contract from $1,500 (Bangalore Commodities & Energy Desk)
* Snc-Lavalin to acquire WS Atkins to greatly expand our global consulting, design and project management capabilities
* Equity Bancshares Inc reports record first quarter 2017 results