BRIEF-Sanxiang Impression to pay no div for FY 2016
April 26 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/cNRI9L Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Nov 7 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :
* ICE futures US raises Soybean Oil (IBO) initial margins for specs by 5.9 percent to $900 per contract from $850
* ICE futures US raises Corn (ICN) initial margins for specs by 6.7 percent to $800 per contract from $750
Margin requirements are effective with the opening of business on Monday, November 10, 2014 and thereafter (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore)
April 26 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/cNRI9L Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 26 KB No.11 Special Purpose Acquisition Co :