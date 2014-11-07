Nov 7 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* ICE futures US raises Soybean Oil (IBO) initial margins for specs by 5.9 percent to $900 per contract from $850

* ICE futures US raises Corn (ICN) initial margins for specs by 6.7 percent to $800 per contract from $750

Margin requirements are effective with the opening of business on Monday, November 10, 2014 and thereafter (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore)