Nov 28 ICE Futures U.S. said it was restoring initial margin rates for speculative accounts for exchange contracts effective as of the close of trading on Wednesday.

IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N) said a temporary lowering of the initial margin rate for speculative accounts had been instituted to support the transfer of accounts from MF Global Inc MFGLQ.PK to other clearing members.

Earlier this month, both CME Group (CME.O) and ICE had lowered margin requirements to limit the fallout of the MF Global bankruptcy on futures markets.

Exchange and clearinghouse operator CME had returned to normal margin requirements by Nov.17.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)