NEW YORK Dec 16 Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE Group unit said on Tuesday it would eliminate the fees the exchange operator charges for certain retail stock orders in an effort to take back business from over-the-counter trading platforms.

Stock exchanges have been losing market share for years now to private, bank-run trading venues that promote themselves as cheaper alternatives for matching buy and sell orders. Nearly 40 percent of all stock trades now take place away from exchanges, on private, broker-run trading platforms.

Most stock orders sent to online retail brokerages, such as TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab Corp, are sold to other brokerages like Citadel and KCG Holdings Inc , which match buy and sell orders and promise to try to get a better price than the one publicly posted by exchanges. These brokerages usually send the orders that they cannot match on to other bank-run trading platforms where fees are generally lower than on exchanges.

NYSE now says it will eliminate transaction fees for orders originating from retail investors that are priced midway between the best bid and offer available at the time, priced at $1 or above, starting Jan. 2. NYSE currently charges 25 cents per 100 shares for those types of orders.

"Offering price improvement of the publicly displayed best bid and offer for retail orders at no charge is an example of an investor-oriented solution to enhance market quality," NYSE President Thomas Farley said in a statement.

NYSE executes a little over 20 percent of U.S. stock trades on its three stock trading platforms, the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Arca, and NYSE MKT. That is down from around 50 percent in 2005. Other exchange operators, including Nasdaq OMX Group, and BATS Global Markets, have also taken business from NYSE. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)