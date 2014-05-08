CHICAGO May 8 IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc will seek to reduce the number of stock order types at the New York Stock Exchange, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Sprecher said on Thursday.

ICE, which completed a deal to buy the NYSE in November, will apply to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to eliminate order types as a way to reduce complexity in equity markets, he told analysts on a conference call. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)