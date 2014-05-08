BRIEF-Vietnam's Vingroup says Q1 net profit drops 54 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO May 8 IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc will seek to reduce the number of stock order types at the New York Stock Exchange, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Sprecher said on Thursday.
ICE, which completed a deal to buy the NYSE in November, will apply to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to eliminate order types as a way to reduce complexity in equity markets, he told analysts on a conference call. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28 Amazon.com Inc's ventures far beyond online retail, from cloud computing to movie making, are raising questions among corporate strategy experts about its focus.