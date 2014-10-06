By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 6 NYSE Group said on Monday it
would take back the majority of the policing duties for its two
U.S. options exchanges and three stock markets, including the
New York Stock Exchange, from Wall Street's self-funded watchdog
at the end of 2015.
Exchanges are self-regulatory organizations (SROs), meaning
in part that they are responsible for monitoring and enforcing
certain rules within their industry. But all 11 U.S. stock
exchanges have outsourced some of their regulatory duties to the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
The move by NYSE follows a similar one by Nasdaq OMX Group
last year.
It is significant because some in the industry, such as the
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA),
have been calling for exchanges to be stripped of their SRO
status, saying it creates conflicts of interest and that a
single SRO, such as FINRA, might be better-suited to do the
work.
As for-profit operations, exchanges compete with
broker-dealers, which they help regulate, for much of the same
business - nearly 40 percent of stock trades happen away from
the exchanges. Exchanges are also granted legal protections when
acting in a regulatory function, so if something goes wrong at
an exchange during the opening or closing of the markets, or
during an initial public offering, their liability is limited.
"One of the reasons they may be taking this step is to hang
on to their SRO status," James Angel, a finance professor at
Georgetown University, said of NYSE's announcement.
NYSE's not-for-profit regulatory subsidiary, NYSE
Regulation, outsourced its market surveillance and enforcement
functions to FINRA in 2010, while retaining an oversight role,
as well as making sure NYSE-listed companies comply with listing
standards.
But the exchange group, which has been undertaking an
extensive review of operations since its acquisition by
Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc nearly a
year ago, now believes that it could do a more efficient job of
policing its markets, said a person familiar with the matter.
The move will also mean a fairly substantial increase to
NYSE Regulation's staff of around 55 people, said the person,
who did not have permission to be quoted in the media.
NYSE said it has partnered with financial technology firm
Cinnober to build a new surveillance system from
scratch.
FINRA will continue to conduct cross-market surveillance for
NYSE, which incorporates data from other exchanges to spot
abusive trading patterns, as well as the registration, testing,
and examinations of broker-dealer members of NYSE's exchanges.
BATS Global Markets, the No. 2 U.S. stock market operator,
just behind NYSE, said in February that it would outsource part
of the surveillance of its four U.S. stock markets to FINRA.
