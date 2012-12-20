Dec 20 IntercontinentalExchange Inc's $8.2 billion proposal to acquire NYSE Euronext has been "well received" by regulators, ICE Chief Executive Jeffrey Sprecher said on Thursday.

Sprecher said he and NYSE CEO Duncan Niederaur just completed a "whirlwind tour" visiting global regulators, particularly the five regulators that oversee the various markets in Europe, ahead of their announcement of the deal on Thursday morning.