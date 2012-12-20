Taiwan stocks dip; TSMC, Cathay Fin down
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
Dec 20 IntercontinentalExchange Inc's $8.2 billion proposal to acquire NYSE Euronext has been "well received" by regulators, ICE Chief Executive Jeffrey Sprecher said on Thursday.
Sprecher said he and NYSE CEO Duncan Niederaur just completed a "whirlwind tour" visiting global regulators, particularly the five regulators that oversee the various markets in Europe, ahead of their announcement of the deal on Thursday morning.
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
June 2 Brand licensor Marquee Brands LLC is leading a consortium that is preparing a bid for BCBG Max Azria Group LLC, which would allow the U.S. fashion house to exit bankruptcy with a footprint of 15 to 20 stores, people familiar with the matter said.