WASHINGTON Aug 16 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved IntercontinentalExchange Inc's proposed takeover of NYSE Euronext, according to an Aug. 15 regulatory filing posted on the agency's website Friday.

While the SEC is not the U.S. regulator responsible for reviewing exchange mergers for possible antitrust concerns, the SEC is required to review them to ensure compliance with federal regulations governing how exchanges self-police their markets.

ICE announced late last year it was planning to buy NYSE Euronext, operator of the New York Stock Exchange. Shareholders of both companies have already signed off on the plan, as has the European Commission.

