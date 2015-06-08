LONDON, June 8 Hedge funds and money managers
have reduced bets on rising Brent crude oil prices to their
lowest in more than two months, according to exchange data
released on Monday.
Net long positions in Brent crude oil futures and options
slid by 14,102 contracts in the week to June 2, the fourth
consecutive week of declines, according to data from the
InterContinental Exchange.
Net longs are now at their lowest level since March 24.
Total short and long positions in Brent both fell during the
week, showing a waning appetite from large money managers for
betting on crude oil prices.
On Friday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries kept production targets unchanged despite a large
surplus in the world oil market.
