LONDON, July 20 Hedge funds and money managers increased their bets on rising Brent crude oil in the week to July 14 as prices rebounded from three-month lows, data from the InterContinental Exchange showed on Monday.

Large speculators raised their net long positions in Brent by 22,236 contracts to 228,046 during July 8-14, a third successive week of higher net longs.

Net longs in gasoil fell by 10,464 contracts to 16,668 in same week, the data showed.

Brent futures closed on July 14 at $58.51 a barrel, up from $56.85 a week earlier. Brent hit a three-month intra-day low of $55.10 on July 14, its lowest since April 2.

