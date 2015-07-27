July 27 Hedge funds and money managers cut their bets on a longer-term rise in the price of Brent crude oil in the week to July 21, according to data released by the InterContinental Exchange on Monday.

Large speculators cut their net long position in Brent futures by 14,617 lots to 213,429 contracts in the week of July 17-21, the first contraction in four weeks.

Speculators in gasoil futures cut their position by 20,405 contracts, switching their overall position to a net short of 3,737 contracts in the same week.

Brent crude futures closed on July 21 at $57.04 a barrel, and have fallen by nearly 16 percent so far this month.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; editing by William Hardy)