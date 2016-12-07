NEW YORK Dec 7 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
generally takes too long to complete investigations into
questionable trading practices on its U.S. futures exchange as
required by the rules, the regulator said.
Overall, ICE Futures U.S. has an adequate trade practice
surveillance program, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission said in a report dated Dec. 2. The regulator also
recommended ICE do a better job documenting its reviews.
Regulations require that exchanges conduct investigations
within a year or less, unless there are mitigating factors.
The 61 trade practice-related cases ICE closed during a
one-year review by the CFTC's Division of Market Oversight, from
March 1, 2014 to Feb. 28, 2015, remained open for an average of
461 days, the report said.
Of those cases, 28 were open for more than a year, including
12 that remained open for at least two years. Of the 28, 10 did
not have sufficient mitigating circumstances to justify the
length of time it took to investigate them, the report said.
Representatives of ICE could not immediately be reached for
comment on the report.
Exchanges monitor their dealings for manipulative or
disruptive trading practices, such as spoofing, to protect
investors and inspire confidence in the markets.
Spoofing is when one or more traders move the price of a
security by placing bogus orders that are modified or canceled
before they can become actual trades. The trader can then take
the other side of the trades at better prices.
During the review period, ICE initiated four potential
spoofing cases and closed two potential spoofing cases, the
regulator said.
The CFTC said there was a lack of documentation related to
trade practice reviews that ICE said it had done and that it was
not able to confirm that all trade practice reviews were
conducted during the period.
ICE was also unable to replicate the parameters used to
generate alerts for trade practice review exception reports.
The CFTC recommended that ICE improve its documentation of
reviews. It also asked the exchange to retain the parameters
used to generate alerts that initiate reviews, and to expand the
scope of its investigations to look for more patterns of abuse,
such as by reviewing more trading days.
(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Grant McCool)