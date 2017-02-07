BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
NEW YORK Feb 7 Intercontinental Exchange Inc , the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, reported a drop in quarterly profit as higher expenses outweighed a doubling in data services revenues.
Net income attributable to the exchange and clearing house operator dropped to $352 million, or 59 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $370 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by John McCrank)
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.