NEW YORK May 5 Exchange and clearing house operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected first quarter earnings, helped by increased revenues in each of its business lines, coupled with lower expenses.

ICE said it earned $315 million in the first quarter, or $2.80 a share, compared with $261 million, or $2.27 a share a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items such as acquisition-related expenses, ICE earned $3.06 a share, topping the average estimate by analysts by 9 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at the Atlanta-based company rose by 7 percent to $850 million. Analysts had expected $840.27 million.

"We grew revenues across each major business line, including data services and listings where we posted record revenues, as well as in cash equities and commodities markets," ICE Chief Executive Jeffrey Sprecher said in a release.

ICE, which began as an energy exchange in 2000 and expanded quickly through acquisitions, including the New York Stock Exchange, also said it increased its dividend by 15 percent to 75 cents per share.

Operating expenses at ICE were down 4.4 percent at $388 million. ICE said it expects second quarter adjusted operating expenses in the range of $335 million to $340 million. (Reporting by John McCrank, Editing by Franklin Paul)