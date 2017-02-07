BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
(Adds financial details)
NEW YORK Feb 7 Intercontinental Exchange Inc , which owns the New York Stock Exchange, on Tuesday reported lower fourth-quarter earnings as higher expenses outweighed a doubling of data services revenue.
Net income attributable to the exchange and clearing house operator dropped to $352 million, or 59 cents per share, from $370 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding acquisition-related expenses and other one-time items, the profit was 71 cents a share, topping the analysts' average estimate by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue increased to $1.1 billion from $875 million as data services revenues rose to $515 million from $257 million.
Operating expenses rose to $580 million from $457 million. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,