BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, on Wednesday reported a rise in first-quarter earnings, helped by higher futures volumes and data sales.
Net income attributable to the exchange and clearing house operator rose to $502 million, or 84 cents per share, from $369 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.