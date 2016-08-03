BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, announced a 5-for-1 stock split and said it would buy back up to $1 billion in shares.
The company also reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit as it earned more from data services.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $357 million, or $2.98 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30 from $283 million, or $2.54 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project