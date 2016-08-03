Aug 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, announced a 5-for-1 stock split and said it would buy back up to $1 billion in shares.

The company also reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit as it earned more from data services.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $357 million, or $2.98 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30 from $283 million, or $2.54 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)