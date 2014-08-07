NEW YORK Aug 7 Intercontinental Exchange Inc on Thursday reported higher second-quarter earnings as the exchange and clearing house operator worked to integrate its $11 billion purchase of the New York Stock Exchange's parent company.

ICE said it had earned $226 million, or $1.95 a share, compared with $154 million, or $2.09 a share, a year earlier, before it completed the NYSE deal, which diluted per-share earnings. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)