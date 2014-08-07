UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Acosta to head Labor Dept
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
NEW YORK Aug 7 Intercontinental Exchange Inc on Thursday reported higher second-quarter earnings as the exchange and clearing house operator worked to integrate its $11 billion purchase of the New York Stock Exchange's parent company.
ICE said it had earned $226 million, or $1.95 a share, compared with $154 million, or $2.09 a share, a year earlier, before it completed the NYSE deal, which diluted per-share earnings. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Town and country financial corporation reports first-quarter 2017 net income and dividend