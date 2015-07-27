By Manolo Serapio Jr
| MANILA, July 27
MANILA, July 27 Intercontinental Exchange
will launch its Singapore platform later in the year,
the bourse said on Monday, following delays after China opposed
the inclusion of cotton and sugar futures that would use Chinese
prices as references.
ICE earlier targeted to kick off the platform in March, but
pushed it back to mid-2015 after China's Zhengzhou Commodity
Exchange complained against the use of its settlement prices as
references for the cotton and white sugar futures contracts that
ICE was looking to launch.
ICE is now planning to launch ICE Futures Singapore and ICE
Clear Singapore later this year, it said. The exchange has said
among the contracts would be one-kilogramme gold, "mini-Brent"
crude oil and renminbi futures.
"The establishment of ICE Futures Singapore and ICE Clear
Singapore will support an expanded customer base and the further
development of the derivatives markets in Asia with a local
exchange and clearing presence," ICE said in a statement.
ICE's gold contract faces tough competition with Asia
already seeing several contracts including those in Shanghai as
bourses vie to provide a price benchmark in the world's top
gold-consuming region.
The exchange said it has appointed Brink's as vault operator
and Metalor will provide assayer services for the physically
deliverable gold contract.
ICE's mini-Brent contract will be for 100 barrels each, a
tenth of the size of its Brent crude oil benchmark.
Atlanta-based ICE bought the Singapore Mercantile Exchange
in 2014 for $150 million to gain a foothold in trading and
clearing in Asia, adding to its network of markets and clearing
houses in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Britain and
continental Europe.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)