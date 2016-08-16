LONDON Aug 16 Financial and commodity markets
operator Intercontinental Exchange should consider
reversing its $650 million takeover of commodities trading
software house Trayport to avoid reducing competition in
European energy trading markets, Britain's competition watchdog
said on Tuesday.
ICE beat arch-rival CME Group to buy London-based
Trayport in December last year but the UK's Competition and
Markets Authority (CMA) launched an in-depth investigation in
May after deciding that the tie-up might be expected to result
in a substantial lessening of competition.
On Tuesday the CMA said following the the investigation it
was still concerned that ICE could use its ownership of
Trayport's platform to reduce competition between ICE and its
rivals.
"This loss of constraint could lead to increased fees for
execution and clearing, and worse terms offered to traders," the
CMA said in a statement.
"The merger could also result in a loss of competition
between ICE and its rivals to launch new products, find
innovative trading solutions and enter markets with new
offerings."
It set out possible "remedies" for public consultation
before it makes a final ruling on the deal.
At this stage the CMA said it considered that a "complete
divestiture" of Trayport by ICE would be likely to be an
effective remedy to the "adverse effects provisionally
identified".
Alternative "behavioural" remedies were proposed during the
CMA's inquiry such as requiring Trayport to grant all customers
access to its products and services on "fair, reasonable and
non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms" or opening up access to its
software, but the watchdog said it generally preferred
"structural" remedies to the threat of a substantial lessening
of competition, such as divestitures.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Greg Mahlich)