Aug 18 Financial and commodity markets operator
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) said on Thursday that
British competition authorities' concerns about its $650 million
takeover of Trayport were not justified.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday
that ICE should consider reversing its takeover of commodities
trading software house Trayport as a merger could substantially
reduce competition in European energy trading markets.
Atlanta-based ICE beat arch-rival CME Group to buy
London-based Trayport last December but the CMA launched an
in-depth investigation in May due to its concerns about the
impact on competition.
ICE, in a statement on Thursday, said that CMA's findings
were provisional and the watchdog is not expected to make a
final decision on the takeover until mid-October. It said it
would address the watchdog's concerns and demonstrate that they
do not reflect how Trayport will operate as a subsidiary of ICE.
"We do not believe that divestment is necessary, appropriate
or in the best interests of Trayport's customers," ICE said.
The CMA in its report said it was concerned that ICE could
use its ownership of Trayport's platform to reduce competition
between ICE and its rivals and that reduced competition could
lead to increased fees for execution and clearing.
ICE said Trayport would operate as a separate independent
business after the takeover.
"Trayport will continue to operate as it does today in
European utilities markets and will ensure that brokers,
exchanges and clearing houses are all treated fairly and
reasonably and are not discriminated against, including with
respect to pricing, access and support," the exchange said in
its statement.
