LONDON, April 27 Britain's competition watchdog
said it will open an in-depth investigation into
Intercontinental Exchange's takeover of commodities
software house Trayport unless the exchange can offer
undertakings.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was
concerned that ICE could use its ownership of Trayport's
software to raise prices and/or reduce the quality of its
service to rival exchanges to divert its rivals trades to ICE's
own exchange and clearing house.
"Given these concerns and their potential effect on those
providers that currently compete with ICE, along with extensive
third party concerns, we think the merger warrants an in-depth
investigation unless ICE can offer suitable undertakings," CME
executive director of markets and mergers, Andrea Coscelli, said
in a statement.
ICE's $650 million takeover of Trayport was completed in
December.
