(Adds ICE declining to comment on undertakings)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, April 27 Britain's competition watchdog
said on Wednesday it is to open an in-depth investigation into
Intercontinental Exchange's takeover of commodities
trading software house Trayport unless the exchange can offer
undertakings within five days.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was
concerned that ICE could use its ownership of Trayport's
software to raise prices and/or reduce the quality of its
service to rival exchanges to divert its rivals' trades to ICE's
own exchange and clearing house.
"Given these concerns and their potential effect on those
providers that currently compete with ICE, along with extensive
third party concerns, we think the merger warrants an in-depth
investigation unless ICE can offer suitable undertakings," CMA
executive director of markets and mergers, Andrea Coscelli, said
in a statement.
ICE's $650 million takeover of London-based Trayport was
completed in December.
A CMA spokeswoman said ICE has five days to offer suitable
undertakings and if any are offered, the watchdog has another
five days to decide if they address its competition concerns.
The watchdog said in February it was considering whether the
acquisition hurt competition and on Wednesday spoke of
"extensive third-party concerns".
ICE said Trayport's business complemented the exchange's
existing operations and there has been no loss of customer
choice.
"However, this is a complex industry and Trayport's software
services are important to a range of market participants. So an
in-depth review is not unexpected," ICE said in a statement.
"We will continue fully to co-operate with the review
process and believe that the CMA will not object to ICE owning
Trayport," it added.
An ICE spokeswoman later declined to comment on whether ICE
would submit any undertakings.
ICE beat off arch-rival CME Group to acquire
Trayport and reinforce its position in European energy trading
markets.
ICE also completed a $5 billion acquisition of fixed income
data provider IDC last December, and is considering whether to
make a bid for the London Stock Exchange Group, which
has agreed to merge with Deutsche Boerse.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Evans, Greg Mahlich)