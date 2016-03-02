Mar 1, 2016; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) carries the puck down the ice during the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at MTS Centre. Florida Panthers win 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO Prolific scorer Jaromir Jagr was not included in the Czech Republic's preliminary roster for the World Cup of Hockey unveiled on Wednesday

Jagr, a five five-time Olympian who many consider the best European ice hockey player of all time, is 44 and his playing future beyond the current National Hockey League season, where he is poised to take over third on the league's all-time points list, has been in question.

The initial 16-man roster still has some scoring punch and power up front with two-time Olympian David Krejci and Jakub Voracek, who has represented his country numerous times over the past decade, including last year's World Championships where he served as team captain.

Eight teams will take part in the Sept 17-Oct. 1 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto and final rosters are due by June 1.

Squad

Goaltenders

Petr Mrazek (Detroit Red Wings), Michal Neuvirth (Philadelphia Flyers), Ondrej Pavelec (Winnipeg Jets)

Defence

Radko Gudas (Philadelphia), Michal Kempny (Avangard Omsk KHL), Roman Polak (San Jose Sharks), Andrej Sustr (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Forwards

Michael Frolik (Calgary Flames), Martin Hanzal (Arizona Coyotes), Tomas Hertl (San Jose), David Krejci (Boston Bruins), Ondrej Palat (Tampa Bay), David Pastrnak (Boston), Tomas Plekanec (Montreal Canadiens), Vladimir Sobotka (Avangard Omsk), Jakub Voracek (Philadelphia)

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue)