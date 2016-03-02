Manchester City romp to win at Watford to ensure third place
Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.
TORONTO Towering defenceman Zdeno Chara and veteran marksman Marian Hossa were among five Slovakians named to Team Europe's preliminary roster for the World Cup of Hockey on Wednesday.
Team Europe will compete in the Sept 17-Oct. 1 tournament in Toronto with a roster of players drawn from any nation on the continent besides Finland, Sweden, Russia and the Czech Republic.
The first 16 players named to the roster include a talented goaltending duo in Slovakian Jarosalav Halak and Dane Frederik Andersen as well as Slovenian sharpshooter Anze Kopitar and 20-year-old German standout Leon Draisaitl on offence.
Defenceman Andrej Sekera and forward Tomas Tatar were the other Slovakians who made the initial roster.
The eight competing teams must submit their final 23-player roster by June 1.
Squad
Goaltenders
Frederik Andersen (Denmark/Anaheim Ducks), Jaroslav Halak (Slovakia/New York Islanders)
Defense
Zdeno Chara (Slovakia/Boston Bruins), Roman Josi (Switzerland/Nashville Predators), Dennis Seidenberg (Germany/Boston), Andrej Sekera (Slovakia/Edmonton Oilers), Mark Streit (Switzerland/Philadelphia Flyers)
Forwards
Mikkel Boedker (Denmark/Colorado Avalanche), Leon Draisaitl (Germany/Edmonton), Jannik Hansen (Denmark/Vancouver Canucks), Marian Hossa (Slovakia/Chicago Blackhawks), Anze Kopitar (Slovenia/Los Angeles Kings), Frans Nielsen (Denmark/New York Islanders), Tomas Tatar (Slovakia/Detroit Red Wings), Thomas Vanek (Austria/Minnesota Wild), Mats Zuccarello (Norway/New York Rangers)
