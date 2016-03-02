Jan 17, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa (81) is defended by Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports -

TORONTO Towering defenceman Zdeno Chara and veteran marksman Marian Hossa were among five Slovakians named to Team Europe's preliminary roster for the World Cup of Hockey on Wednesday.

Team Europe will compete in the Sept 17-Oct. 1 tournament in Toronto with a roster of players drawn from any nation on the continent besides Finland, Sweden, Russia and the Czech Republic.

The first 16 players named to the roster include a talented goaltending duo in Slovakian Jarosalav Halak and Dane Frederik Andersen as well as Slovenian sharpshooter Anze Kopitar and 20-year-old German standout Leon Draisaitl on offence.

Defenceman Andrej Sekera and forward Tomas Tatar were the other Slovakians who made the initial roster.

The eight competing teams must submit their final 23-player roster by June 1.

Squad

Goaltenders

Frederik Andersen (Denmark/Anaheim Ducks), Jaroslav Halak (Slovakia/New York Islanders)

Defense

Zdeno Chara (Slovakia/Boston Bruins), Roman Josi (Switzerland/Nashville Predators), Dennis Seidenberg (Germany/Boston), Andrej Sekera (Slovakia/Edmonton Oilers), Mark Streit (Switzerland/Philadelphia Flyers)

Forwards

Mikkel Boedker (Denmark/Colorado Avalanche), Leon Draisaitl (Germany/Edmonton), Jannik Hansen (Denmark/Vancouver Canucks), Marian Hossa (Slovakia/Chicago Blackhawks), Anze Kopitar (Slovenia/Los Angeles Kings), Frans Nielsen (Denmark/New York Islanders), Tomas Tatar (Slovakia/Detroit Red Wings), Thomas Vanek (Austria/Minnesota Wild), Mats Zuccarello (Norway/New York Rangers)

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto. Editing by Steve Keating in Toronto.)