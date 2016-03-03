TORONTO The re-booted World Cup of Hockey does not spell doom for the National Hockey League's future participation in the Winter Olympics, the NHL deputy commissioner and head of the players union echoed on Wednesday.

With the World Cup of Hockey, a joint venture between the NHL and NHL Players' Association, back on the calendar for the first time since 2004 and an eight-team tournament set for Sept 17-Oct. 1 in Toronto, it was seen by some as a sign the league was ready to end its Olympic involvement.

The World Cup has only been staged twice, in 1996 and 2004, but the league and players say they are committed to establishing it as a regular event held every four years.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly and NHLPA president Donald Fehr, speaking at a World Cup kickoff event, insisted one tournament did not necessarily cancel out the other and that under the right conditions there would be room for both.

"I think we are committed to multiple tournaments on a regular schedule," said Daly. "We're committed for 2020.

"It is a whole set of issues associated with Olympic participation that doesn't even relate to World Cup consideration. We view the two events as separate."

The NHL has shutdown mid-season since the 1998 Nagano Winter Games, freeing players to represent their countries but recently owners have lost some enthusiasm for the Olympics because many players have returned injured or tired, thereby hurting their teams in the push towards the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The league has sought numerous concessions from the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) and International Olympic Committee (IOC), including a greater say in how the tournament is run and access to Olympic trademarks and archives to help promote the game.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in November that, before committing to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, the league will first weigh the benefits of playing at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, where they will have an opportunity to make an impression on a massive Chinese market.

"It's really very simple. Here are the possible advantages of doing a World Cup and other international events, including the Olympics, and disadvantages include that every extra game you play does something to compress the schedule," said Fehr.

"It is additionally taxing on the players. It is up to the players to say basically, 'You know, we think this one is a step too far.' I'm going to keep asking them but so far we are not getting any push back."

While the IIHF and IOC are eager for an answer, Fehr says that serious negotiations will not even begin until after the Rio de Janeiro Summer Games are held in August.

"The history is that the real discussions take place sometime after the preceding Summer Olympics, which would be after the Rio Games conclude and World Cup," said Fehr.

"I don't think there are any differences this time in the negotiating schedule."

