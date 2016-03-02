Feb 27, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes a save on a Dallas Stars shot during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO Sweden's hope of prevailing at this year's World Cup of Hockey will start in net as elite goaltender Henrik Lundqvist headlined the country's initial roster unveiled on Wednesday for the re-booted tournament.

The 34-year-old-goalie, arguably the best in the world at his position, will be the backbone of a stacked Swedish team that will be targeting the top of the podium after falling to Canada in the gold medal game at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Sweden also boast a deep blue line and plenty of talent at the forward position where playmaker Nicklas Backstrom will be among a slew of offensive threats that include twins Daniel and Henrik Sedin, Henrik Zetterberg and Alexander Steen.

The World Cup of Hockey, last staged in 2004, will be held from Sept 17-Oct. 1 in Toronto and final rosters for the eight competing teams are due June 1.

Squad

Goaltenders

Henrik Lundqvist (New York Rangers), Jacob Markstrom (Vancouver Canucks)

Defence

Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Arizona Coyotes), Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niklas Hjalmarsson (Chicago Blackhawks), Erik Karlsson (Ottawa Senators), Niklas Kronwall (Detroit Red Wings), Anton Stralman (Tampa Bay)

Forwards

Nicklas Backstrom (Washington Capitals), Loui Eriksson (Boston Bruins), Filip Forsberg, (Nashville Predators), Gabriel Landeskog (Colorado Avalanche), Daniel Sedin (Vancouver), Henrik Sedin (Vancouver), Alexander Steen (St. Louis Blues), Henrik Zetterberg (Detroit)

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto. Editing by Steve Keating.)